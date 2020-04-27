ADOC confirms Ventress Correctional Facility staff member tested positive for COVID-19

On Friday the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed through a self-report that a staff member who works at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton has tested positive for COVID-19. This person is now self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.
Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, ADOC’s Office of Health Services will advise staff who may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff member to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.
This positive test represents the ninth self-reported positive test and the seventh active case of COVID-19 among ADOC’s staff. Two staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
Thanks to a donation collected by Alabamians for Fair Justice, ADOC today delivered 400 hygiene packages (in individual plastic bags) to the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Draper QIF) on the Draper Correctional Facility campus and 200 hygiene packages (in individual plastic bags) to the Tutwiler Quarantine Intake Facility (Tutwiler QIF). The hygiene packages are being delivered to current intakes, who all are under quarantine, and any surplus will be maintained at Draper QIF and Tutwiler QIF for new intakes.
In addition, ADOC delivered 100 of these individual hygiene packages to the medical unit at Tutwiler Prison for Women. The supply allowed for distribution of the packages to inmates housed in the Mental Health Residential Treatment Unit as well. Any surplus will be maintained in the facility’s medical unit and distributed to inmates when housed in the infirmary. All hygiene packages strictly are for inmate use. We continue to work to sort donated supplies for further distribution to inmates across our system, which initially will be given to those considered high-risk.
ADOC will update its testing chart Tuesday, with inmate testing data collected from the prior Friday through Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.