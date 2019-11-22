A Dothan man is accused of stealing a pickup truck from a local hospital parking lot after his treatment in the emergency room Thursday.
Brian Ashley Wilkerson, 39, was arrested Thursday and charged with auto theft.
According to police, the alleged incident occurred after Wilkerson was released from the emergency room at Flowers Hospital.
“During the investigation it was determined Wilkerson left the emergency room at Flowers Hospital, jumped into a 2014 Silverado pickup and left the hospital without the owner’s permission,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon. “After leaving the hospital he drove to his residence. Left his residence and ditched the vehicle near the area of the Dothan Regional Airport, where he fled on foot.”
Saxon said a neighboring law enforcement agency apprehended Wilkerson and transported him to the Dothan Police Department for interviewing.
Wilkerson is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
