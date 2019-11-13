Two Wiregrass area state inmates were among 11 violent offenders and five non-violent offenders who were denied parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for Corey Clark, who was sentenced in 1993 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County.
Also denied parole was Kendricus Jones, who was sentenced in 2006 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in Barbour County.
The violent offenders include seven serving time for robbery and two convicted of rape.
