Alabama carjacking suspect arrested; two troopers seriously injured

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Two troopers were seriously injured while pursuing an Alabama carjacking suspect in a stolen truck Tuesday.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency notified the Florida Highway Patrol Tallahassee Regional Communications Center that they were pursuing a subject in a stolen white truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 entering Florida. Officers informed the FHP the subject was wanted for carjacking and narcotics violations.
FHP troopers engaged in a brief pursuit once the suspect entered Florida. During the pursuit two FHP patrol cars collided with each other, just east of the weigh station leaving both troopers with serious injuries. The troopers involved in the accident were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.
The suspect’s vehicle continued eastbound and collided into the rear of a tractor-trailer near the Florida Welcome Center. The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was transported to Sacred Heart for treatment, and later booked into the Escambia County Jail for grand theft (auto), felony fleeing and eluding, willful and wanton reckless driving, DUI property damage (Drugs), DUI serious Bodily Injury (Drugs) and battery on an emergency medical care provider.
One trooper was treated and released Tuesday and the second trooper was held overnight for observation.
The name of the suspect arrested has not being released.
