OZARK – The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied a petition for an immunity filed by a Dale County faces murder charges in a 2017 slaying.
Mitchell Doster failed to show that the is entitled to immunity, he may still pursue the defense of self-defense at trial.was denied last month, appeals court Judge Mary B. Windom wrote in her order.
Mitchell Doster was arrested in December 2017 and indicted in March 2018 in connection with the death of Rickey Dease, who was found dead in his residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2017, after police responded to a firearm assault call in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 231 North.
Doster’s trial is scheduled for Jan. 13.
Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.
According to court records, Doster was previously charged with murder in 1998 in connection with a Coffee County slaying. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.
