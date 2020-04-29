Alabama Department of Corrections confirms additional COVID-19 case

Two correctional staff members at different Alabama prisons reported their positive tests for COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). The affected personnel work at Ventress and Kilby correctional facilities.
According to ADOC, these individuals promptly were self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these two staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.
The two additional positive cases represent the 10th and 11th self-reported cases of COVID-19 among ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, eight of which remain active. Three staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
As of Tuesday, the ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive tests for COVID-19 among its inmate population. Four positive tests have been confirmed, and one case still remains active. All actively diagnosed inmates remain in quarantine or medical isolation and will continue to receive treatment. Two inmates who previously tested positive are now considered to have fully recovered following a medical evaluation.
The ADOC accepted another community donation of 3,010 bars of antibacterial soap, 144 bottles of travel-size shampoo, and 489 small bottles of hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The ADOC thanks all who have donated, and supplies will continue to be distributed strategically across our facilities.
The ADOC continues to distribute face masks produced at its factory plants at William C. Holman Correctional Facility and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women to the inmate population.
