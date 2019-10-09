Alabama Department of Corrections investigates death of Dothan inmate

Elvin Burnseed

 Alabama Department of Corrections

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Investigations and Intelligence Division is investigating the death of an inmate from Dothan serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

 

Elvin Burnseed, 53, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:58 p.m., Monday. Burnseed was serving a life sentence from Houston County for first-degree robbery. He was sentenced in October 1998 as a habitual offender, according to court records.

 

In a press release, ADOC said an officer discovered Burnseed lying unconscious on a top tier in his dorm. He was immediately taken to the infirmary where life-saving measures were administered, but failed.

 

Burnseed’s death came three days after an inmate was killed at the same prison while being subdued by officers. The department says 35-year-old Steven Davis died after rushing at officers with a makeshift weapon in each hand.

 

At this time, ADOC is not releasing any further information.

