Alabama Department of Corrections investigates death of Dothan inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Investigations and Intelligence Division is investigating the death of an inmate from Dothan serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
Elvin Burnseed, 53, was pronounced dead at approximately 3:58 p.m., Monday. Burnseed was serving a life sentence from Houston County for first-degree robbery. He was sentenced in October 1998 as a habitual offender, according to court records.
In a press release, ADOC said an officer discovered Burnseed lying unconscious on a top tier in his dorm. He was immediately taken to the infirmary where life-saving measures were administered, but failed.
Burnseed’s death came three days after an inmate was killed at the same prison while being subdued by officers. The department says 35-year-old Steven Davis died after rushing at officers with a makeshift weapon in each hand.
At this time, ADOC is not releasing any further information.
