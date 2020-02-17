ELBA - The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate who never returned to the Elba Work Release Center Sunday evening.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Dustin Joel Morton, 33, did not report back to the center Sunday by his assigned time.
Morton was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a red and light -colored shirt, blue jeans, and boots.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Morton was sentenced in September 2017 after being convicted on a charge obstruction of justice-providing false identification. His parole consideration date was scheduled for June 1.
In 2010, Morton was convicted in Marshall County on charges of second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and third-degree burglary.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Morton is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.
