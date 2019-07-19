Two juveniles who escaped from the Alabama Department of Youth Services were apprehended Wednesday in Troy driving a stolen 2018 Toyota Tundra in the area of Woodland Hills Apartments.
According to police, the suspects are 16 and 17; one is from Brundidge, the other is from Clayton.
Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the vehicle was stolen from Phenix City.
“The juveniles were spotted inside the stolen vehicle by officers,” Barr said. “As officers noticed the vehicle, both juveniles jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. After a short pursuit the 17 year-old was apprehended and taken into custody. A couple of hours later, the 16 year-old was apprehended near Dunbar Drive.”
After both suspects were apprehended, both confessed to multiple burglaries and theft of several vehicles from Pike County and several other areas, Barr said.
“At this time investigators are working with our law enforcement partners in the affected areas to secure charges,” Barr said.
Both juveniles were returned to the custody of the Alabama Department of Youth Services.
No additional information is available at this time. This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.
