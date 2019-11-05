The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a Missing Senior Alert for Dothan woman.
Dothan Police and ALEA are asking the public’s assistance in located Linda Lee Crew, 70.
Crew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment, police say. She was last seen in the area of Ross Clark Circle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. She has blue eyes, gray hair and is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 230 pounds. She may also be wearing glasses.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Crew is asked to call 911 or 334-615-3000
