The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a Missing Senior Alert for Dothan woman.

Dothan Police and ALEA are asking the public’s assistance in located Linda Lee Crew, 70.

Crew may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment, police say. She was last seen in the area of Ross Clark Circle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. She has blue eyes, gray hair and is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weights about 230 pounds. She may also be wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Crew is asked to call 911 or 334-615-3000

