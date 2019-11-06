The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole Tuesday for 14 violent offenders who are in the prison for armed robbery; and approved parole for one inmate from Henry County.
The parole board granted parole to William Cameron Cliatt of Henry County. Cliatt was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the first-degree robbery of Crum’s Deli in Henry County.
Court records show Circuit Judge Butch Binford sentenced Cliatt in January 2006. A Henry County grand jury indicted Cliatt in April 2005.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Cliatt was available for parole consideration as of June. He is housed in the Bibb County Correctional Facility.
Three of the 14 inmates denied parole are from the Wiregrass area.
Antron Marquez Jackson was sentence in 2003 to 30 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Pike County, which was his third incarceration. Jackson robbed Ward’s Grocery store at gunpoint.
Benjamin James Bradley of Covington County was sentenced in 2008 to 21 years, three months in prison for first-degree robbery. He used a gun to rob the A.W. Herndon store in Andalusia.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole, Bradley has escaped from prison twice.
Jarius Isreal Robinson was sentence in 2009 to 25 years in prison for a 2008 robbery in Dothan. Robinson was among three teenagers charged with robbing a Dothan KFC restaurant where he was once employed. Robinson and two accomplices wore masks and brandished guns during the robbery.
Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charlie Graddick urged board members to use caution in considering parole.
“Inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege,” Graddick said. “Our first priority must be the safety of every man, woman and child in Alabama.”
