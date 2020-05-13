Alabama parole hearings resume May 19

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 161 parole hearings in May, with nine of those hearings pertaining to Wiregrass inmates. The first hearing scheduled for May 19 as the board resumes hearings following postponements because of COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections the following Wiregrass inmates having hearings scheduled this month:
» Patrick Lavone Harvey has a hearing scheduled for May 19. Harvey was convicted on third-degree escape, first-degree theft of property, and second-degree assault in Houston, Morgan and Coffee counties. He has served eight years and three months of his 20 year sentence.
» Evester Tharp Jr., has a hearing scheduled for May 19. Tharp was convicted on three counts of possession of a forged instrument in Houston County. He has served one year and three months of his 76 month sentence.
» Mary Louise Williams has a hearing scheduled for May 19. Williams was convicted on a charge of terrorist threats in Houston County. She has served three years and five months of her 12 year sentence.
» Joshua McClendon has a hearing scheduled for May 20. McClendon was convicted on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance, violation of sex offender registration, Xmit of obscene material to child computer in Dale and Geneva counties. He has served two years and three months of his 132 month sentence.
» Jacquez Ware has a hearing scheduled for May 20. Ware was convicted on a charge of first–degree burglary in Houston County. He has served five years and two months of his 10 year sentence.
» Clarence Davis has a hearing on May 27. Davis was convicted on a charge of first-degree robbery in Houston County. He has served one year and three months of his five year sentence.
» Carrius Culver has a hearing scheduled for May 28. Culver was convicted on charges of intimidating a witness, first-degree burglary, attempted murder, three counts of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of third-degree burglary in Henry and Houston counties. He has served 15 years and nine months of a 999 year, 99 month and 99 day sentence.
» Jason Jackson has a hearing scheduled for May 28. Jackson was convicted on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, offenses –person- Class C Felony and trafficking methamphetamine in Henry and Houston counties. He has served four years and seven months of his 12 year sentence.
» Cameron Stanley has a hearing scheduled for May 28. Stanley was convicted on two counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted arson, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary, five counts of first-degree theft of property, seven counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree theft of property in Geneva and Houston counties. He has served 18 years and 10 months of his 20 year sentence.
The hearings will be closed to public attendance, but crime victims and other interested parties can provide written statements to be considered by the board.
Officials, crime victims, and crime victim representatives who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the board via written statement. Those statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received by the board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
Others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS#, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd., Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received at least five business days in advance of the scheduled hearing.
If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the board’s review.
