Alabama Power warns customers of scams

With the emergence of coronavirus reports, Alabama Power says it's seeing an increase in scams targeting customers.
The company says some customers are receiving scam calls demanding immediate payment.
In some instances, scammers have altered their number to falsely read the Alabama Power Company.
Alabama Power instructs customers who receive calls demanding payment, which shows as an Alabama Power number, to hang up and contact the customer service number at 800-245-2244. An authorized Alabama Power representative can accurately go to a customer’s account and provide each customer with proper payment information.
Alabama Power provides the following tips for customers to follow to prevent becoming a scam victim.
» Alabama Power will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.
» Alabama Power will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.
» Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and do not let him or her inside your home.
» Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.
» If you ever have any question about the status of your Alabama Power account, do not hesitate to call the provider. Alabama Power customer service can be reached weekdays from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at 1-800-245-2244.
»The automated voice system at 1-800-245-2244 is available to check account balances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
