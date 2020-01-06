The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated 22 traffic deaths during 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 to midnight, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
According to a press release from ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons, there were four zero-traffic fatality days during the Christmas-News Year’s holiday travel period.
Among those killed was a 4-year-old who died in an Etowah County crash. The others killed included 10 drivers, nine passengers and one pedestrian. One motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet was also killed.
According to Simmons, 14 of the 20 people killed while traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts were not wearing seat belts or a restraint. Four of those killed were wearing seat belts and seat belt usage is unknown for two of those killed.
Crashes occurred in Balwin, Barbour, Cullman, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Henry, Lamar, Mobile, Pickens, Randolph, Russell, and Tuscaloosa counties. The crash that killed three teenage girls in Geneva County was investigated by the Geneva Police Department, and is not included in the traffic deaths listed by ALEA.
During the same period in 2018, troopers investigated 21 traffic deaths.
