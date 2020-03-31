ALEA’s Marine Patrol reminds boaters about social distancing, water safety

With schools, businesses and churches being closed in an effort to combat spread of the coronavirus, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) believes more people will spend their free time on Alabama waterways.
Marine patrol division troopers are starting to seen a spike in numbers during the past few days with COVID-19 closures. Troopers are patrolling the waterways daily, and they want everyone to have an enjoyable but safe time by adhering to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order as it relates to combating the spread of the virus.
Alabama beaches were closed Thursday, March 19, but effective at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, all non-work related gatherings on 10 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between individuals are prohibited.
Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol remind boaters of social distancing, as well as water safety:
» The designated driver practice works just as well on the water as it does on the road. If boaters insist on having alcohol on board, make sure there is a designated driver.
» Be courteous and cautious.
» Follow boating rules. Know what to do in a head-to-head meeting and know the right-of-way rules and regulations.
» Make sure life jackets are accessible, in good condition, sized for the intended individual and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. There must be one personal flotation device (PFD) on board for each person on the boat that is sized and intended for that individual. Children younger than the age of 8 must wear PFDs.
» When boating at night, make sure the required navigation lights are on and in good working order. Operate at slower speeds and don’t venture into unfamiliar territory.
» Give other boaters plenty of room. Don’t operate too closely to private docks or the shoreline, and give skiers and swimmers a wide berth.
» Never overload a vessel. Follow the capacity plate guidelines.
» Make it a habit to check the vessel’s safety equipment before using the vessel -- every time.
