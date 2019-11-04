Dothan Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block Greentree Avenue Monday at 12:26 a.m.
“When officers arrived, it was determined that there were two people shot,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The investigation revealed that a suspect pulled a weapon on the victim and a struggle began where the suspect fired a round into the victim’s leg and the victim pulled a weapon and fired two rounds into the suspect. One round went into the suspect’s shoulder and the other into his leg.”
Both men received medical treatment and all wounds are considered non-life threatening.
Police did not release the name of the victim or the suspect; arrests will be forthcoming.
No additional information is available at this time.
