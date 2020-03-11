Altercation over a child ends with two arrests

MARIANNA, Florida – Deputies arrested two women Tuesday after a physical altercation at a playground.
Zi’’Andra Ineikqua Boston, 24, of Chipley, Florida, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.
Terri Katrice Jones, 40, of Marianna, is charged with battery.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the father of the child, who had primary custody, and his fiancé took the child to the playground. The couple also invited the child’s mother, Boston, to come and visit with the child. However, while visiting with the child, Boston attempted to take the child and leave. The father and Boston began to wrangle while both had a hold on the child. The couple fell to the ground, and the father’s fiancé, Jones, allegedly kicked Boston while she was on the ground.
Witnesses in the area were able to call 911 and intervened. The child was moved to a safe area until law enforcement arrived. Based on witness statements, Boston and Jones were arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
