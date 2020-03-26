A Georgia man faces multiple charges after allegedly interfering with law enforcement procedures while Dothan police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Monroe Street Wednesday.
Bryan Barner, 41, of Blakely, Georgia, is charged with two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband, and obstruction of justice.
Officers were responding to a call on Monroe Street where Barner was a bystander.
“As officers investigated the situation, Mr. Barner got involved and became unruly,” Dothan Lt. Doug Magill said. “A tussle between officers and Barner occurred resulting in the officers tasing the suspect for their protection, and to assist in calming the suspect down.”
Barner provided law enforcement with a fake name to hinder his arrest; and as officers conducted a search of Barner’s person, they located 19 crack rocks hid inside his sock.
Barner is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $16,000.
