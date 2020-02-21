Andalusia Police Department joins CrimeStoppers

The City of Andalusia and the Andalusia Police Department have joined the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Andalusia residents can now contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers with any information they may have regarding a crime by using a 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or downloading the P3-tips app.
Residents can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or their Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers (www.Facebook.com/215stop/).
CrimeStoppers also provides a toll-free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP, for those that are outside of the 334 area code.
According to the Andalusia Police Department, now every citizen has multiple options to be empowered to report a crime. All tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 when their tip leads to an arrest. All rewards are paid within 30 days.
