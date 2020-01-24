HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A Chipley man is accused of being disruptive in church, which lead to law enforcement being called to the scene last Sunday.
Tristian Lee Viers, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, narcotics equipment possession/use, disturbing the peace, possession of a firearm during a felony, disorderly conduct and cruelty to a child.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Viers entered the church where he allegedly began an argument with his ex-girlfriend. During the argument, Viers grabbed and tugged on a small child.
Members of the church safety committee, which included off-duty law enforcement officers, were able to quickly able to escort Viers from the building, where they were meet by sheriff deputies.
Deputies performed a search of Viers where a bag of methamphetamine was recovered. A search of vehicle led to deputies locating an additional bag of methamphetamine and a loaded hunting rifle.
