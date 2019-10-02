Argument with ex-boyfriend lands Dothan woman in jail

A Dothan woman, who police said attempted to shoot her ex-boyfriend after she used a Taser on him, has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
According to police, Malika Rashan Beacham, 30, was arrested after a verbal argument turned to gun violence Tuesday afternoon, in the 400 block of Haven Drive.
“Ms. Beacham and her ex-boyfriend arrived at the same location in the 400 block of Haven Drive, when a verbal argument took place,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the argument, Ms. Beacham allegedly grabbed a Taser gun and tased the victim in the stomach area.
“The victim got into his vehicle and fled the area. However, Ms. Beacham got into her vehicle to follow the victim. While following the victim, she allegedly pulled a .45 caliber handgun and fired two shots towards the victim’s vehicle. One bullet grazed the victim’s facial area.”
The victim, who was not identified, was treated on the scene. Beacham is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.