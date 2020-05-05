An Ariton man was arrested Monday after police say he unlawfully entered a back porch and allegedly stole a Cherry Coke from a refrigerator.
Cornelius Thomas, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, no force.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Thomas unlawfully entered the back porch of a residence located in the 1800 block of Denton Road,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once Mr. Thomas entered the porch, he went inside a refrigerator located on the back porch and took a bag which contained a Cherry Coke.”
The victim was inside the residence when the crime occurred.
According to Magill, Thomas was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
