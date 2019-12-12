PONCE de LEON, Florida - A fugitive out of Arkansas was apprehended Wednesday in the parking lot of the Big Boss store at the Ponce de Leon exit on Interstate 10 near 96 mile marker in Holmes County.
Luis Alfredo Bernal Lopez, 30, of Russellville, Arkansas, was arrested and charged with a fugitive warrant for a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault out of Arkansas.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, “A Be on the Lookout” (B.O.L.O.) was issued by the Tallahassee Regional Communications Center for a suspected sexual predator from Arkansas, believed to be traveling through Florida on Interstate 10 with his 14-female victim.
At approximately 3:08 p.m. Trooper Christopher Maloney observed a silver Infinity sedan matching the description in the BOLO, traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near the 96 mile marker in Holmes County.
According to FHP Troop A's public affairs officer Troop A, Lt. Robert Cannon, Maloney followed the vehicle as it exited the interstate to the south and entered the parking lot of Big Boss Store. Maloney then initiated a traffic stop.
Maloney made contact with the driver, who was later identified as Lopez, along with a juvenile victim. Lopez was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant issued by the Russellville, Arkansas, Police Department and obtained care for the victim.
According to Cannon, Maloney was assisted by Troopers Tabitha Bevis, Joe Hardy, and William O’Pry, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Office of the State Attorney and the Russellville, Arkansas Police Department.
