A Dothan woman accused of signing a Houston County Circuit Judge’s name to legal paperwork, has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 10.
Linda Dianne Collins Clayton, 61, of Dothan, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of second-degree forgery.
Police believe Clayton, who worked in a Dothan attorney’s office, took money from a client who was seeking a divorce.
Collins allegedly provided the client with paperwork which was believed to be a divorce decree signed by Circuit Judge Larry Anderson.
Police say the Houston County Clerk of Court stamp also appeared on the paperwork.
