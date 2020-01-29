A Dothan woman accused of signing a Houston County Circuit Judge’s name to legal paperwork, has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 10.

Linda Dianne Collins Clayton, 61, of Dothan, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of second-degree forgery.

Police believe Clayton, who worked in a Dothan attorney’s office, took money from a client who was seeking a divorce.

Collins allegedly provided the client with paperwork which was believed to be a divorce decree signed by Circuit Judge Larry Anderson.

Police say the Houston County Clerk of Court stamp also appeared on the paperwork.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments