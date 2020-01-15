The Enterprise Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service have made an arrest in the Dec.22 shooting at Daleville Lounge that claimed the life of a security guard.
Emmanuel “Mannie” Key, of Midland City was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Key on Dec. 27 for the murder of Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy. U.S. Marshals captured Key in Midland City and transported him to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
Franklin, who worked as a security guard at the lounge, was shot in the back during a physical altercation with a large group of people inside the lounge.
Upon arrival at Daleville Lounge, officers located Franklin, who suffered a gunshot wound. Franklin died a short time later at a local hospital.
Key is also charged with possession to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, discharging a firearm into occupied or unoccupied building, distribution of a controlled substance.
He is currently held without bond.
