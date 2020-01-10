An arrest has been made just days before the first anniversary of a Dothan murder.
Dothan Police and the US Marshals arrested Joseph Hall, 34, of Dothan, and charged him murder Friday in the shooting death of Andrew Jones of Dothan on Jan. 19, 2019.
Jones was walking down the 500 block of West Powell when he was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.
According to Dothan police investigators, Hall had been in the investigators’ sights since the murder, but they were unable to crack the case.
The course of the investigation turned up pieces of information needed to make the arrest possible.
According to police, the Dothan Special Response Team (SRT) and the US Marshal investigators simultaneously hit two separate homes on Linden Street. Multiple flash-bang grenades were used to clear the residence. Once officers were inside the home, they recovered multiple firearms and several different types of narcotics -- crack cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and ecstasy pills.
US Marshals hit the other home where Hall was asleep. Marshals woke Hall and took him into custody without incident.
Hall is being held without bond and additional charges could be forthcoming.
