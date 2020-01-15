Investigators have arrested a Georgia man in connection with the murder of a Dothan man who was shot in the head outside his Woodham Road home in Dothan last October.
Marcus Hubbard, 49, was arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his residence in the Douglas County, Georgia, area.
During the search, drugs were located inside the home.
Police believe Hubbard was in town visiting the victim, Rodney Caliste, when the murder occurred. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the murder was drug-related.
Caliste, 38, was found shot to death outside of his home Oct. 24 at 10:20 p.m.
Police found a pistol on the night of the shooting on the ground near the victim’s body.
Caliste, known for his ties to the Atlanta area, was convicted in 2006 in Houston County on a charge of trafficking cocaine and was granted probation, according to court documents.
Dothan police worked with the Douglas County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office to locate and arrest Hubbard. Officials are working out the details of Hubbard’s extradition to Houston County to face charges. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests could be forthcoming.
