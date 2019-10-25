Troy police arrested a suspect Friday in connection with the Thursday night shooting claimed the life of a Troy woman in Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park on U.S. 231 South.
Michael Deramus Walker Sr. is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Melissa Lanny Pelton of Troy. Walker, who police say was in a relationship with the victim, was taken into custody early in the investigation. Under Alabama law, he is charged with capital murder because the killing took place in the presence of the victim’s child under the age of 14.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the mobile home park roughly at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
“When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim deceased,” Barr said. “A male suspect was apprehended and he is being held in the Pike County Jail pending further investigation.”
Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Brundidge Police Department, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting the Troy Police Department in the investigation.
Walker is being held without bond in Pike County.
