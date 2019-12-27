The Enterprise Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Emmanuel “Mannie” Key in connection with the Dec. 22 shooting at the Daleville Lounge.
EPD detectives obtained the warrant on Key for the murder of Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy.
Franklin worked as a security guard at the lounge. He was shot in the back during a physical altercation with a large group of people inside the lounge.
Police responded at 2:05 a.m. that morning to the lounge at 809 Daleville Ave. on a call for a shooting. Responding officers found the guard had been shot. The victim died a short time later at the hospital.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens who come in contact with this individual should notify their local law enforcement agency immediately.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this case. Citizens with information on the whereabouts of this individual or have additional information on this shooting are asked to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
