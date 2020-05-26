Since April, authorities have been investigating an elder abuse case that ended Friday when a Dothan man was arrested on multiple charges.
Stewart Ryan Park, 23, is charged with second-degree elder abuse, second-degree receiving stolen property, and certain person forbidden to carry a firearm.
According to police, Park allegedly pushed an elderly woman relative he was living with into a towel rack last month, causing injuries and pain to the victim.
“The victim reported the originally incident on April 19,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Investigators were working the case when another call was reported Friday involving Park. Officers responded Friday to a residence located in the 500 block of Santolina Road. Officers responded to a call involving Park allegedly being in possession of a firearm and making threats. Once officers arrived on scene, an officer witnessed Park throwing an item, as it to conceal the items’ identity. The item was located, and it was a firearm that had been reported stolen.”
Park is booked in the Houston County Jail on a no bond for his second-degree elderly abuse charge, and his other charges carry bonds totaling $30,000.
