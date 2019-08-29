Two suspects are charged with burglary in connection to Wednesday’s break-in at the Ariton softball complex on Claybank Street.
Austin Jones and William Jefferies, both of Ariton, are charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. Jefferies, who is also a convicted sex offender, is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Community Notification Act.
Dale County Sheriff deputies responded to a burglary call at the ball complex Wednesday to discover multiple items missing, including a television, drinks, food, ball equipment, power tools, and other miscellaneous items.
“Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Popular Street, where the stolen property was located from the ball complex,” said Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum. “Items were also located from other burglaries in the area, to include items stolen from Ariton Baptist Church.”
Additional charges will be filed at a later date regarding the additional stolen property located at the residence, Bynum said.
Jefferies and Jones are in the Dale County Jail. No bond amount has been set at this time.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dale County District Attorney’s office.
