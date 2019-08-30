johnson harrison tolbert

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier that day in Geneva.

Laquantay Tolbert, Warren Johnson, and Myniko Harrison, all of Geneva, face charges of second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and person forbidden to carry a firearm.

According to Geneva Police Department, a fourth arrest is forthcoming. The fourth suspect will face a charge of reckless endangerment.

According to police, a lengthy altercation in Geneva resulted in one man being struck by a vehicle, and retaliatory shots being fired Thursday morning.

Police say the first shooting occurred Thursday morning near Wiregrass Medical Center, resulting in nearby James A. Mulkey Elementary School being placed on a soft lockdown. A second shooting took place on Morris Street a short time later between friends of those allegedly involved in the first shooting.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said one man was injured when struck by a vehicle on West Meadows Street, and was treated for minor scrapes and cuts.

Law enforcement officials believe the shots were fired as form of retaliation

“Luckily, no one made a good shot and no one was injured,” Helms said.

The investigation continues by the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.

