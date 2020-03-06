Arrests made in Monday morning shooting on Hwy. 84

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 111.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL CREAT AT 111.7 FEET FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACT: AT 112.0 FEET: IN HOUSTON COUNTY, WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD RIVER ROAD IN COLUMBIA AND JOWERS AND BOAT LANDING ROAD IN GORDON. &&