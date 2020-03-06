Arrests made in Monday morning shooting on Hwy. 84

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza and investigators investigate the scene of a murder on the side of U.S. 84 East near Home Oil Company on Monday morning.

Two local men are charged in the Monday morning shooting on U.S. 84 east that left Keontre Shontre Whatley, 18, of Houston County, dead.

Richard Thomas II, 18, and Jihad Amir Huntington, 18, both of Houston County, are charged with capital murder, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

Deputies responded to a call early Monday reporting a man found with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of U.S. 84 in Cowarts near Home Oil Company.

The body was spotted by workers as they reported to their jobs, but there is no evidence connecting the victim with any businesses in the area.

Valenza said it was determined the shooting occurred inside a vehicle traveling east on Highway 84.

“This investigation is still ongoing,” Valenza said. “However, it has been determined the victim was inside a vehicle with the two suspects and an altercation occurred. During the altercation the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was able to exit the vehicle and walk a small distance where his body was found.”

The autopsy report is not complete at this time.

