Arrests made in storage unit burglaries

OZARK – The Ozark police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Feb. 16 burglaries at Convenient Storage located 6451 Andrews Ave.
Monica Wheeless, 43, of Elba, and Richard Wayne Hines Jr., 28, of Ariton, were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.
Officers were doing routine patrol in the area when they discovered two suspicious persons at the storage unit location.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said officers made contact with Wheeless and Hines and it was determined the duo made forced entry into multiple storage units. Officers recovered stolen property from the suspects’ vehicle.
No bond information is available.
