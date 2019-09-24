HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – Three people arrested in two unrelated cases in Westville, Florida, last weekend.
Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Highway 90 East and Highway 170A around 7:40 p.m. Sept. 20.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, the vehicle disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and continued to travel, during which the deputy observed bags being thrown of the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop roughly two miles down the road and the deputy made contact with the driver.
Rachel L. Chancey, 52, and her passenger Phillip D. Weeks, 39, both of Bonifay, Florida were arrested. Chancey was charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement. Weeks advised the deputy he had thrown marijuana from the vehicle, and was charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and tampering with evidence.
Tate stated once Chancey was inside the Holmes County Jail, a female jail officer discovered she had a bag of methamphetamine hidden in her person. Two additional charges were filed against Chancey to include possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.
The next evening a Caryville, Florida woman was arrested during a traffic stop that took place in the area of Highway 79 and Sod Road, just before 10 p.m.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Nancy Rosetta Thomas, 49. During the stop the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Tate said. Thomas gave the deputy consent to conduct a search of the vehicle. During the search the deputy located two baggies containing methamphetamines, a syringe containing methamphetamine and a baggie. The baggie contained a cotton swab, spoon, and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette.
Thomas was arrested and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
