As fears of COVID-19 rise, some crime rates may increase while others decrease

Local law enforcement agencies are seeing the effect of the coronavirus on criminal activity, with some crime escalating while others are decreasing.
Many people are working fewer hours and some are not working at all, causing less traffic is on the roadways, and a decrease in motor vehicle accidents.
“Less people traveling due to the virus, and less people working due to the virus, means less vehicles on the roadway,” said Dothan Police Capt. Todd David. “With fewer vehicles on the roadways, we are seeing less accidents -- that just goes hand-in-hand. However, as for seeing less reports of speeding, that's a hit or miss situation. Who wants to speed will speed, no matter how many motorists are on the roadway.”
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza and Dale County’s Chief Deputy Mason Bynum agree their crime rates are not increasing or decreasing at this time. But, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department both confirm an increase in domestic violence calls.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is reporting a larger increase in domestic violence calls.
“It is possible that the increase we are seeing in domestic violence calls could be related to the coronavirus,” Helms said. “People are out of work or working less, and more people are at home, and they have a lot on their minds and stress is taking a toll.”
David agrees with Helms.
According to David, police tend to see an increase in domestic violence calls around the holiday season for the same reasons.
Law enforcement agencies are concerned about a spike in domestic calls and they are also worried about a decrease in domestic violence calls, which might indicate victims are unable to call for help while so many abusers may at home.
Those who believe they are a victim domestic violence and are in need of emergency help may contact the House of Ruth or their local police department. The House of Ruth is a nonprofit organization that provides in-shelter and out-of-shelter services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault from a nine-county service area in southeast Alabama. For more than 30 years, the House of Ruth has provided community services to victims of domestic violence. Services include victim advocacy, educational programs and a 24-hour crisis hotline.
According to the FBI an incident involving domestic violence occurs every nine seconds in the United States.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, call 334-793-2232 or 800-650-6522. Help is also available on the House of Ruth website at: www.houseofruthdothan.org. Remember help is available.
Not all law enforcement agencies are seeing an increase in domestic violence. Some Florida Panhandle law enforcement agencies are seeing an increase in felony crimes.
Holmes and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices in Florida are also seeing their fair share of concerns for crime rate increases.
Jackson County recently arrested a Houston County juvenile for traveling into Jackson County where he allegedly burglarized a building armed with a stolen firearm and attempted to steal a vehicle to use as a getaway vehicle. He was arrested and charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts, additional suspects who assisted the juvenile in this crime are still being sought by law enforcement.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate is also educating his residents on potential COVID-19 scams.
Tate is informing residents of several ways scammers are attempting to capitalize on the coronavirus, and urges them not to fall victim to one of the many scams taking place across the United States, which include:
» Door to door tests – There are reports in other counties of individuals going door to door claiming to offer COVID-19 testing. Some are posing as healthcare workers, ranging from American Cross to the Florida Department of Health. These scammers can be wearing plain clothes or masks and gloves with scrub attire.
» Bogus stimulus check – If approved, stimulus checks will be sent to American homes; no agency will contact you for the purpose of verifying or releasing funds.
Tate reminds citizens to beware of opportunists who hope to prey on COVID-19 fears and incite panic.
Scam calls, scam emails, and scam texts are being received regarding free home testing kits, bogus cures, and scammers providing false information regarding mandatory quarantine. "Don’t fall victim," he said.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of COVID-19 scam is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.