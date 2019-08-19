An Ashford man arrested in 2015 on a burglary charge pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
John Hunter Parrish was originally arrested on a felony charge of third-degree burglary, however in 2017 those charges were reduced to misdemeanor charges, and Parrish was sentenced to serve two years of probation.
Court records show Parrish completed the court order probation period.
