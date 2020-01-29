ATM skimmers located at Montgomery Highway branch of All In

Dothan police confirm the two ATM skimmers located by law enforcement were found at the All In Montgomery Highway branch.
“Right now we can confirm the two ATM skimmers were located at both ATMs at the Montgomery Highway Branch,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “At this point we have received seven reports from customers affected by the fraudulent activity. Each transaction reported has been for $500.”
Police are still looking for the persons of interests associated with the case.
Tuesday afternoon, Enterprise police and Dothan police released photos of a man and woman they called persons of interest in the investigation. Police urged anyone with knowledge of about them to contact their local law enforcement agency.
According to Magill, one customer was hit three different times.
“We have one report where a customer was hit in Dothan, Enterprise and Daleville,” Magill said.
The Secret Service is assisting Wiregrass police departments as they work to identified suspects in this weekend’s fraudulent activities on several All In Credit Union accounts.
“We have been in contact with Secret Service regarding the recent increase in fraudulent/unauthorized transactions reported by All In Credit Union customers,” Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill said. “The Secret Service is better equipped, with equipment designed for this kind of fraud investigation, and we hope by having their assistance this investigation will be wrapped up quickly.”
According to Magill, video footage from All In ATMs are still being reviewed as part of the active investigation.
“We are working with law enforcement to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for this criminal activity,” said Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of marketing for All In Credit Union. “We have not had any data breaches or compromised. If any of our customers have had any fraudulent activities, please bring it to our attention. Also, a replacement card can be issued at a majority of our branches.”
All In Credit Union sent an email to its customers informing them of the recent increase in fraud reports.
The email informed customers that if their account has been affected by the recent fraud activity, the credit union wants to restore their funds as quickly as possible and minimize any inconvenience.
“Only a small number of the 127,000 member accounts have been impacted,” the email said.
It also encourages customers to check their account information for fraudulent activity on their debit card.
Customers with questions should call 334-598-4411 during business hours or 888-918-7739 after hours to report suspected fraud. A call will stop use of the card and begin the process of issuing a replacement card.
If an initial fraud report was made after hours, the credit union also will need to receive a report of the fraud. Customers will need to contact the bank during working hours or via email at dcfraud@allincu.com.
To restore funds to accounts, the credit union will need a completed cardholder dispute form. The form can be completed by customers logging into their online banking, clicking secure forms and following the steps to submit an affidavit of fraudulent activity.
According to Magill, those responsible for the fraudulent activity could be charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.