A February trial date is set for a Dothan man currently serving time in prison on two unrelated charges.
Joeron Earl Griffin, 26, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery.
Police say Griffin was arrested Aug. 8, 2018 in connection with a shooting that took place on Whiddon Street that injured two people.
Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson issued an order for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to transport Griffin to the Houston County Courthouse on or before Jan. 30 for docket call; and his trial is set for Feb. 5.
Just before midnight Aug.1, officers responded to a shooting on Whiddon Street, and a short time later officers were notified a second victim was located on Montana Street.
“Both shootings occurred on Whiddon Street,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Following the shooting, both victims took off in different directions. During the investigation, it was determined Griffin shot both victims. After he shot the victim who suffered critical injuries, he then reached in the victims’ pocket and stole $200.”
Griffin is currently serving a seven-year sentence in an Alabama prison for a 2017 robbery and assault charge. He entered a guilty plea on both charges in Aug. 23, 2018.
According to police, Griffin is one of two suspects who was charged with shooting and robbing a restaurant employee in June 2015, at Larry's Restaurant on the east side of Dothan. Police say two masked men entered the restaurant and demanded money. An employee suffered a single gunshot wound. Also arrested and charged with the June 2015 crime was Wyzell Bernard Franklin, 26, of Dothan.
