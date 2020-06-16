A Houston County judge appointed an attorney Monday for a man accused of kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend in Marianna, Florida, before traveling to Dothan where he was apprehended.
Judge Benjamin Lewis appointed defense attorney Erick Clark to represent Calvin Ray Pitts, who faces charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree domestic violence, first-degree receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a credit card and fugitive from justice from the Dothan Police Department.
Lewis also set Pitt’s bond hearing for Friday. His preliminary hearing is set for July 10.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, Pitts' charges stem from his taking money from an ATM, causing bodily harm to the victim while in the area, preventing the victim from leaving when she attempted to leave him while in the area, and possessing her vehicle when arrested. He also had her credit card hidden in his shoe, Owens said.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has charged Pitts with kidnapping, burglary, and grand theft.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a be-on-the-lookout for Pitts to surrounding law enforcement agencies Friday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Pitts hid in the victim’s home Friday and after she arrived, forced her into a vehicle.
The victim was struck multiple times in the facial area, receiving serious injuries.
Pitts has a history with law enforcement including, burglary, arson, illegal drugs, theft, and domestic violence charges.
