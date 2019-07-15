A Dale County judge has appointed attorney David Harrison to represent a Pansey man charged with attempted murder of Newton man.

Charles Senn, 45, of Pansey, was arrested July 11, and is charged with attempted murder.

According to law enforcement reports, a local hospital alerted police regarding the victim’s injuries, and an investigation determined the two individuals got into a physical altercation.

Court records state Senn allegedly struck the male victim repeatedly in the head area with a metal type rod and a piece of brick. Senn also allegedly kicked the victim multiple types in the head area while wearing steel toe boots.

Judge Stanley Garner Jr. set Senn’s bond at $60,000 with the stipulation that Senn is not to have any contact with the victim.

Senn is currently in the Dale County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments