A Dale County judge has appointed attorney David Harrison to represent a Pansey man charged with attempted murder of Newton man.
Charles Senn, 45, of Pansey, was arrested July 11, and is charged with attempted murder.
According to law enforcement reports, a local hospital alerted police regarding the victim’s injuries, and an investigation determined the two individuals got into a physical altercation.
Court records state Senn allegedly struck the male victim repeatedly in the head area with a metal type rod and a piece of brick. Senn also allegedly kicked the victim multiple types in the head area while wearing steel toe boots.
Judge Stanley Garner Jr. set Senn’s bond at $60,000 with the stipulation that Senn is not to have any contact with the victim.
Senn is currently in the Dale County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.