A Houston County judge Benjamin Lewis appointed a defense attorney for a man charged in the Sept. 12 shooting at Dollar General on West Selma Street.
Attorney Ben Freeman will represent 24-year-old Howard Tremaine Grant on charges of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, and criminal mischief.
According to court documents Grant was out of jail on bond for a previous charge of shooting into an occupied building on April 18. Since his recent arrest, Grant’s bond has been revoked.
Police say on Sept. 12 Grant was in the area of Dollar General on West Selma Street involved in an altercation when he allegedly discharged a firearm damaging the storefront and caused moderate injuries to one person.
Grant’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.
