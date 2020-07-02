ENTERPRISE - A Montgomery defense attorney seeks a jury trial for damages his client, Bobby Wade Monaghan, suffered after being wrongfully charged and convicted on a sodomy charge.
Attorney Joseph McGuire filed a complaint in the Middle District of Alabama Southern Division against the former Coffee County Sheriff Benjamin Moates, former Coffee County Chief Deputy Myron Williams, former Coffee County Assistant District Attorney Larry Jarrell, former Coffee County District Attorney Gary McAliley and Coffee County. The complaint seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, pre-judgement and post judgement interest, and recovery of costs including reasonable attorney feeds and all other relief to which he may be entitled
McGuire claims Monaghan has a history of small-time thievery, primarily forged negotiable instruments, but he spent nearly 12 years incarcerated for a crime he did not commit.
McGuire believes his client was wrongfully arrested, charged, prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned on a sodomy charge.
In November 2004, Monaghan allegedly committed a crime of sodomy against Joseph R. Boyette, a cellmate in the Coffee County Jail, where Monaghan was awaiting trial on seven counts of rape of a minor child in Coffee County. Monaghan was arrested on the sodomy charge in March 2006. Monaghan’s jury trial was held August 2006. During the jury trial Boyette admitted to providing completely false testimony in all respects related to the allegations against Monaghan.
According to court documents, Boyette swore before the court that his testimony was coerced by Chief Deputy Williams and Sheriff Moates in exchange for his release from jail and a promise to not seek prosecution of charges he was in the Coffee County Jail for in November 2004 and to dismiss prior charged that remained pending as of November 2004. Boyette testified those charges that were pending were erased.
On June 26, 2018, prosecution moved to dismiss the first-degree sodomy charge against Monaghan. The trial court vacated the conviction on Monaghan on Feb. 21. 2018. The prosecution terminated the favor on June 26, 2018, when the indictment was dismissed.
In April 2007, the state’s DNA evidence from the rape cases was analyzed and the results exonerated Monaghan. The trial court refused to admit the DNA evidence. In 2007, a jury acquitted Monaghan on each rape allegation against him.
According to McGuire’s complaint, law enforcement's and prosecutors' illegality underpinned the case against Monaghan.
