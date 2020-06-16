A Dothan man charged with his infant son’s death has a tentative jury trial set for Aug. 24 in Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton’s courtroom.
Rolando Castillo Jr. was charged with capital murder almost four months after his son died Jan. 2, 2018.
Police charged Castillo after autopsy results indicated the infant died from blunt-force trauma to the head and torso. The autopsy also indicated internal injuries.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said officers and emergency personnel responded to the call on Coral Street in Dothan on Jan. 2. However, when officers and emergency personnel arrived, the child’s parents were administering CPR. The child was transported to Flowers Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The injuries the child received could not be detected by officers, emergency personnel, and or the staff at the hospital. The injuries were only detected during the autopsy.
After the autopsy report results were returned, investigators questioned the parents again.
“During the re-interviewing process with the parents, Castillo implicated himself in the death of his son,” Parrish said.
Under the Alabama law, any offense involving a child under the age of 14 as the victim becomes a capital offense.
During Castillo’s preliminary hearing, defense attorney Derek Yarbrough showed a text from the victim’s mother that she sent earlier to an acquaintance stating she was scared the baby would not live very long. Yarbrough indicated during Castillo’s preliminary hearing the possibility that someone else could be responsible for the infant’s death.
A grand jury indicted Castillo in September 2018.
