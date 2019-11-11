JACKSON COUNTY, Florida  -- Officials are searching for an unidentified suspect in a weekend hit-and-run that sent one woman to a local hospital.

Rebecca Lynn Broughton, 36, of Grand Ridge, Florida was riding her bicycle on U.S. 90 when a driver in a black car struck her causing serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials are looking for a black car with damage to the left side and left side mirror. 

Anyone with any information regarding the hit and run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-873-7020.

