Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended

ENTERPRISE – The police department here has made an arrest in the June 29 shooting that occurred at Untouchables Barber Shop.
Enterprise Police Department officers executed an Assault 1st degree arrest warrant on Shawntareis Dakuan Thompson at 10 a.m. Friday.
The arrest came after family members of Thompson made arrangements with Mayor Bill Cooper for Thompson to turn himself in.
Thompson surrendered to the Enterprise Police Department at City Hall with the mayor present. Thompson was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
On June 29 at 3:15 p.m., police responded to a fight in progress at the barber shop, 913 Rucker Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered a shooting occurred during the fight and located a victim in a nearby business with two gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at a hospital and was in stable condition the next day.
