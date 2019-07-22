The man recovered from Wright’s Creek at Wayside Park has been officially identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 71-year-old Ronald Gene Moore of 1576 Cotton Circle, Bonifay.
No foul play is suspected; however, the Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of determining the exact cause of Moore’s death.
Moore's body was first discovered on Sunday, July 31, in Wrights Creek on State Road 79 in Holmes County, Florida, about six miles north of Bonifay.
