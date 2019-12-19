A Dothan man charged with kidnapping and domestic abuse while on probation is seeking release on bond.
David Prokopchuk, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree kidnapping after police say he detained his girlfriend for more than 24 hours and beat her.
Court documents show Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis scheduled a bond hearing for Prokopchuk for Jan. 9. Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton has set a probation revocation hearing for Jan. 23.
According to court documents, Prokopchuk has a lengthy history with law enforcement. In January 2018 Prokopchuk was sentenced to three years of probation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Defense attorney Arthur Medley was appointed to represent Prokopchuk.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill, the Southeast Health staff contacted police when the victim arrived at the hospital for treatment.
“After receiving the call from the hospital, officers arrived to speak with the victim,” Magill said. “The victim informed officers she had been held against her will for more than 24 hours. She has extensive physical bruises and broken bones.”
The victim informed officers she was able to flee from the suspect and made it to the emergency room.
Magill said the crime occurred at Prokopchuk’s residence in the 1200 block of North Alice Street.
Prokopchuk has been in the Houston County Jail since his arrest with no bond.
