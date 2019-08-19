A Dothan father charged with manslaughter in the death of his son is back in the Houston County Jail after a judge revoked his bond following another arrest.
Robert Patrick King, 36, was free on bond for charges of manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana following the death of his son, 2-year-old Castiel King, who was found unresponsive in a car at the family home.
King was arrested on Aug. 10 for public intoxication, triggering Monday’s bond revocation hearing before Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis.
Police say King and the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
Melinda King is also charged with manslaughter and possession of marijuana.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
Robert King has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. No date has been set for Melinda King’s preliminary hearing at this time.
