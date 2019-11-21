HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be cautious of scam callers.

According to Sheriff John Tate, callers are contacting local residents demanding payment for non-existent bonds, and threatening arrest as a consequence of failure to pay.

Callers are claiming to be with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

“In one incident, a caller identified himself as Lt. Sellers with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office,” Tate said. “The caller instructed the resident to obtain a prepaid Visa gift card and provide him with the cards as a method of payment.”

Tate reminds all residents of Holmes County the sheriff’s office will not call anyone to tell they have a warrant or to solicit money in any way. Residents should never give money over the phone to anyone claiming to be the sheriff’s office, even if the caller is using a name associated with a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Bonds are not set prior to an arrest. Bonds are set by a judge during a first appearance hearing. Warrants can be verified by contacting the Holmes County Communications Center at 850-547-3681, option 1.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments